By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R), Sept. 15, GNA - Mr Akwasi Owusu Yeboa, Oti Regional Minister has asked Municipal and District Chief Executives, (MDCEs) and Heads of Departments in the region to stop travelling and stay at post.

He said frequent travellings “in the name of workshops and conferences" were negatively affecting the efficient and effective performance of both political heads and their respective technocrats in the newly created region and that must stop.

The Minister who was speaking at the maiden meeting of the MDCEs and Heads of Departments said he had also written to the Presidency to minimise the frequent call of officials in the region to Accra.

The meeting was organised by the Regional Coordinating Council and aimed at mapping out strategies for accelerated socioeconomic development of the region.

Mr Yeboa said any MDCE and Head of Department who had additional responsibility and ought to travel outside the region must sought permission from his office with justification.

He also advised the technocrats to exhibit high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties to enable them guide the political heads to make well informed decisions.

Some officials lamented that lack of conducive office environment, residential accommodation and poor road network were posing great challenges to their ability to deliver effectively on their core mandate.

They said the non-availability of a university in the area for further studies was also worrying.

