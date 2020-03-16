news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei/Millicent Tamakloe, GNA

Koforidua, Mar 16, GNA - Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCES) and their respective Coordinating Directors in the Eastern region have signed a Performance Management Contract (PMC) to measure the performance of the region's Coordinating Councils.

The working document signed by the Chief Executives and Coordinating Directors on behalf of all 33 Municipal District Assemblies (MDAs) would be a basis for evaluating the performance of the Council at the local level of governance for the year 2020.

Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, Eastern Regional Minister in a welcome address, indicated that the PMC was very important as it would enable employees to be committed to the achievement of the set objectives and targets in public Service delivery within a given period.

He said most of the targets in the contract, forms part of the Regional Cordinating Council’s (RCC) monitoring indicators and once these indicators were satisfied, the targets of the contract would be met.

The Regional Minister lamented over the poor performance of the MMDAs in 2018 and indicated that the signing of the contract was a wakeup call to all MMDAs to put in their best in achieving their targets and goals to improve on performance.

Earlier, the Minister presented vehicles on behalf of government to the district directors of education to strengthen supervision activities in order to improve teaching and learning.

He noted that for teaching and learning to be effective, there must be logistics for supervision and commended government for the vehicles, asking that they should be used for the purpose for which they have been presented and not for personal interest.

GNA