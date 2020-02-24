news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA



Tokor (VR), Feb. 24, GNA - Mr Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South has scored his administration 90 per cent for delivering infrastructure and other development projects to the people of the Municipality.

Briefing the media at the end of a two-day commissioning of new classroom blocks in four different schools, the MCE said his administration succeeded in breaking away from the “past syndrome where projects and programmes initiated by past governments are abandoned with impunity” and said he spent the first year of his tenure to complete 14 projects initiated by his predecessor citing the Klikor Water Project and Amedzikope Police Station as examples.

He said apart from delivering on infrastructure, he ensured that indigenes of Ketu South got their share of the national cake in the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) and scholarship schemes.

“In 2017, a total of 56 students of which 30 are males and 26 females benefitted from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) support. In 2018, 20 males and 14 females totaling 34 students also benefitted from the DACF support. And in 2019, a total of 12 students also benefitted from the DACF support. Within three years, GH¢46,765.00 of DACF was expended on a total of 102 youths of this Municipality in various tertiary institutions across the country,” the MCE said.

Mr Agbenorwu said the Municipality also benefitted from District Level Scholarship Scheme where “a total of 40 students comprising 27 males and 13 females from all parts of the Municipality have their tertiary school fees fully paid or partly paid” at a cost of over GH¢80,000.00.

On infrastructure, he said “the Assembly has undertaken a lot of infrastructural projects since my assumption of post as the Municipal Chief Executive” which included the supply and installation of street lights in parts of the Municipality, construction of a Police Post at Aflao Border, drilling and mechanisation of two-borehole projects for the Municipal Fire Service, Tokor, renovation of Denu Library and opening of feeder roads at Gakli and Aveyiborme.

The MCE therefore asked the people to support and vote for the New Patriotic Party in the December general elections.

GNA