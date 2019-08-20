news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Nyanso (W/R), Aug. 20, GNA - A sod-cutting ceremony to commerce work on eight projects have been marked in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

Mr Glibert Kennedy Asmah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), and Mr George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency, jointly cut the sod.

The projects would be funded by the Mineral Development Fund, District Assembly's Common Fund, District Development Fund and the Internally Generated Fund.

The projects include: the construction of six unit classroom block, community center, completion of three unit classroom block with office, store, staff common room, six- seater toilet and urinal, rehabilitation of forty non- functional boreholes and setting up water treatment plants throughout the municipality

The rest are construction of three unit class room block, office, store, staff common room and computer laboratory, mechanized boreholes, construction of concrete overhead tank and a sixteen seater aqua privy toilet facility, are expected to be completed between five and eight months.

Beneficiary communities include Domeabra, Essamang Kakraba, Amantin, Nyanso, Kyekyewere, Dadwen, Dompim and Teberebie

Addressing the communities at separate ceremonies, the MCE advised the beneficiaries to own the projects and provide their support to the execution of all the contracts.

He said the assembly would execute similar projects in other electoral areas in the municipality.

Mr Duker also called on the contractors to hand over the projects within the stipulated period.

Nana Abena Kunadjoa II, queen mother of Wassa Fiase Traditional Area, commended the assembly and pleaded with them to ensure that they assisted the other electoral areas as soon as possible.

GNA