By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Accra, Sept. 12, GNA — Noble John Watson Otumfuo, Chief Executive Officer of the Mayfair Estates Limited, on Wednesday received the Pillars of Modern Ghana award in Accra for his immense contributions to the socio-economic development of the nation.

The award presented to him by the West Africa International Press Limited was also in recognition of his Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) to the society.

As part of his CSR, Mayfair Estates built two-bedroom six block apartment at Burma Camp for the Ghana Military Police under the government’s Public Private Partnership programme.

The company also constructed four-block of 20 apartment for the Military Police at the Military Dog Training School.

Other projects undertaken by the company include the building of ICT laboratory, basketball, and volleyball courts for Burma Camp Services Primary and SHS.

The company also constructed Junior Rank Mess at the Base Workshop at Burma Camp and also a six-bedroom self-contained accommodation block for Warrant Officers at the Southern Command.

Noble Otumfuo said the company is assisting its clients to purchase properties by providing them with long-term financial solutions without going through the initial high cost of finance from the retail banks.

Noble Otumfuo said Mayfair Estates was a dream birthed in London where he was residing.

‘As an ad hoc decision in sales for real estate companies such as Emefs, Devtraco and Trasacco, I returned to Ghana more resilient and determined than ever in 2007 with the prime motive of starting my own business’, he said.

Noble Otumfuo urged real estate developers and customers to never give up in their chosen objectives despite differing opinions and caustic criticism for opposition.

Other personalities who received the awards include Dr Felix Kweku Anyah, former Chief Executive Officer of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital; Mr John Kofi Mensah, Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank; Dr Michael Kyeremateng, Chief Executive of C4C Hospital; and Dr Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, President of the Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine.

Nation-Wide Medical Insurance, Unicorn Ghana Limited and Peace and Love Hospital were also honoured.

