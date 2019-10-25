news, story, article

By Hannah Awadzi, GNA



Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – Today’s FM Radio presenter, Ms. Matilda Amoah, has won the 2019 George Atkins Communication Award.

The award is presented to an individual, who demonstrates overall programming excellence in responding to small-scale farmer needs.

It is also a recognition for commitment to Farm Radio International (FRI) – an international non-profit organization, dedicated exclusively to serving African farming families and rural communities through innovative use of radio.

The Ejura-based radio presenter, received a plaque and cash 500 Canadian dollars. Added to that, was a celebration cake, shared by all present including member of her family.

Dr. Doris Dartey, a Communications Consultant and member of the National Advisory Committee of FRI, presenting the award, encouraged journalists, operating in rural areas, to enter their work for the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) national awards.

“Journalists in the rural areas must open up to the awards by the GJA to also highlight the work they do and their contribution to the media,” she said

She asked Matilda to develop confidence in herself and to reach for the skies.

Mr. Ben Fiafor, the FRI Country Manager, said “Farm Radio International leads participatory, collaborative and results-based radio initiatives that combine radio and mobile phones to help Africa broadcasters share knowledge with, learn from and amplify the voices of small-scale farmers and other rural citizens.”

Ms. Amoah, who became a maize farmer after hosting the farmers’ programme on radio for one year, said she was passionate about delivering timely and relevant information to small-scale farmers and helping rural farmers in general.

She thanked FRI for their support for her programme, aired on Today’s FM, and pledged to do more to support farmers in the Ejura Municipality and beyond.

The George Atkins Communications Award was established in 1991 to recognize rural radio broadcasters for their outstanding commitment and contribution to food security and poverty.

George Atkins was a Canadian broadcaster and founder of Farm Radio International.

GNA