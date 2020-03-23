news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, March 23, GNA – Dr Eric Oduro Osae, Technical Advisor, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, says the ongoing disinfection of markets in the country is part of efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

The exercise, which began on Monday with 137 markets in the Greater Accra Region, is being organised by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in collaboration with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).





Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Dr Osae said, as a follow-up to the President’s directive and his subsequent broadcast to the nation last Saturday, the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry issued a directive to all assemblies to put in place Public Health Emergency Management Teams.

He said the teams were expected to coordinate and set up education and sensitization efforts among the public to contain and manage the effects of COVID-19.

He said one important thing that came up was the issue of markets because every market was operated and owned by a district assembly.

Dr Osae said the President specifically directed the sector Minister to coordinate with other authorities to ensure that they were able to minimise the impact of COVID-19 in markets.

In view of the Presidential directive, he said the Ministry quickly arranged and then worked with the Office of the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Funds to secure a number of Veronica buckets together with other hand washing and protective equipment, which were placed in the various markets.

The Ministry in collaboration with the MMDAs, he said was taking steps to clean and disinfect markets to ensure that market women operated in healthy environments.

The exercise is also to ensure every market is properly disinfected and the people are educated and sensitized on the need for good and high standard hygiene measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All the 137 markets in the Greater Accra Region are expected to re-open to business on Tuesday, March 24.

Dr Osae urged Ghanaians to step up efforts at ensuring prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is here with us, we should adopt highest safety precautionary measures,” he said.

“It (COVID-19) is real; we should not joke with it. The veronica buckets that have been provided, they (market women) should make the efforts of washing their hands every now and then.”

He urged market women to report to the right authorities anyone who exhibit signs of COVID-19; such as coughing, sneezing, feverishness and very high temperatures (39 Degrees Celsius).

He said the Government had resourced the district assemblies adequately to be able to deal with the issue since the districts were the focal points for development.

He also appealed to all assembly members and Members Parliament (MPs) to help educate and sensitize the people on COVID-19.

He urged them to also provide their people with additional protective equipment, veronica buckets and hand sanitizers.

“Let’s all join the crusade. Let’s all educate our people, so that at least, we will be able to minimise the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

“In our fight against COVID-19, let us remember that desperate times require desperate measures. Since there is a correlation between public safety and public policy, I entreat all to cooperate with our leaders as they implement pragmatic public policy measures aimed at reducing the impact of COVID-19 on our people,” he stated.

Dr Osae added, “I urge Ghanaians to remain calm. I urge Ghanaians to remain cooperative. I urge Ghanaians to be each other’s keeper.

“I urge Ghanaians to observe the highest level of hygiene standards in this time. I know that with God on our side we will be able to contain it.”

GNA