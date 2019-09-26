news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Sept. 26, GNA - Some Market women in Ashaiman were on Thursday sensitized on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of the Global Week of Action.

Some Members of the Civil Society Organisations’ (CSOs) Platform on SDGs educated the market women on the 17 SDGs, with a special focus on Goal 3 (Good health and well-being for people) and Goal 6 (Clean water and sanitation).

They engaged them in discussions that would promote good health, especially keeping their markets clean and engaging in safe and clean practices in selling their produce.

Solomon Yamoah, a convenor of Goal 4 (Quality Education), admitted that there was the need to step up efforts in sanitization to enable various individuals to know the role to play in achieving the 2030 targets.

“Now that we have come to understand that, they don’t know much about the SDGs, we are going to double up efforts in our sensitization programme and we would work with respective groups within the markets so that it captures everybody.

“For we the CSOs, it is important we work with numerous NGOs to be able to complement government’s efforts in achieving the SDGs. It cannot do it alone so we have to intensify our efforts in meeting the set target,’’ he stated.

Hannah Nartey, a yam seller, admitted that they did not know anything about the SDGs but the little education given them would enable them to play their role in making the world a better place for future generations.

She called on stakeholders to enlighten them further about these goals to enable them to pass on the information to their children and families to help meet the set targets.

Meanwhile, a clean-up exercise would be held on Friday at Bole Beach to climax activities of the week-long celebration.

GNA