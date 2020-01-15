news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah/Deborah Osei-Twum, GNA



Takoradi,Jan 15, GNA - The Western Regional Directorate of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA),has recorded a marginal increase in road crashes in 2019 as against 2018.

A comprehensive Road crash report presented to the Ghana News Agency indicated that a total of 1,144 road crashes were recorded in 2019 as against 894 in 2018.

The crashes involved 1,869 vehicles for 2019 and 1,234 for 2018 .

The total number of fatalities stood at 116 in the year under review whilst the previous year recorded 102 with serious cases accounting for 451 and 330 for the previous year.

The Regional RSC further indicated that 576 Minor cases were recorded in 2019, while 462 were reported in 2018

The Region recorded 170 pedestrian knockdowns last year as against 229 knockdowns in the previous year.

A total of 148 people lost their lives last year against 137 people in 2018, while 842 people were injured last year with 828 injuries recorded in 2018.

Ms Nana Akua Ansaah Cobbinah, the Regional Head of the NSRA, said in the first quarter of last year, a total of 248 cases were recorded, while the second quarter had 255 cases compared to 239 in 2018.

She encouraged drivers to endeavour to do the right thing on the road to minimize crashes and its associated results on livelihoods adding,"road safety is everyone’s responsibility.”

