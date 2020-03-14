news, story, article

By Jacqueline Appiagyei/Abdulai Haruna/Rihanna Adams, GNA



Accra, March 14, GNA - A cross-section of Ghanaians have expressed concern about the coronavirus, whilst some are scared others were optimistic that the impact would not be severe on the nation.

This was after it was made known that two individuals have been infected with the virus.

In view of the concern, many institutions have started to institute protective measures, which includes public education, usage of alcoholic hand sanitizers, washing of hands regularly and avoiding unnecessary body contacts.

Dr Patience Anka, Traditional Herbal Practitioner at God is Love Detoxify Health Centre, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, advised that, food should be well cooked before eating and that “we should eat a lot of vegetables and fruits in order to be healthy”.

She also urged the public to avoid handshakes and listen to radio to get more updates on the virus.

Alhaji Chief-Dawud Ibrahim of Madina Zongo, who is a driver, was superstitious claiming that since the virus currently has no-known cure, then “it was God who allowed it to happen”.

He said we should intensify our prayers more that we are currently doing and God would save humanity.

Mr Kofi Kissi, a coconut seller, said with the two reported cases in the country, there is the need to take issues of protection seriously.

He commended government for the intervention in preparing the country against the disease.

Mr Kingsford Ebenezer, mobile money vendor, suggested that government should prevent people from affected countries from entering to Ghana and also the borders should be under tight security.

Mr Eric Nyarko, a second hand clothes dealer, said COVID-19 was more dangerous than HIV-Aids and urged the public to constantly wash their hands and use sanitizers.

He said there is the need for government to intensify the awareness creation efforts in the markets and lorry stations and provide screening equipment at health centres and districts of the country.

GNA