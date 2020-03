news, story, article

Accra, March 1, GNA - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that the manual passport application will cease from today March 1.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the news measure would enhance service delivery to the public.

It advised the public to use the Online Passport Application Platform (OPAP) passport.mfa.gov.gh to submit their applications.

It said the OPAP was available in all passport application centers throughout the country.

GNA