By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Accra, Nov. 5, GNA — The Manna Mission Incorporated is to open a nursing training college next year to improve on professional skills training and add compassion to nursing care.

The Mission has a Bible Institute and a Hospital to train students in effective evangelism and Christ-centred medical care as well as strategic community health development, respectively.

The Reverend Dr Seth Ablorh, President of the Manna Mission Incorporated, disclosed this at the 30th Anniversary celebration of the Mission at Teshie in Accra.

It was on the theme: “Ebenezer and Beyond, Press on Towards the Goal’’.

Rev. Dr Ablorh, a member of the National Executive Committee of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), said the Church, established in 1989 had also been able to open 21 branches worldwide including Liberia, Sierra Leone and the United Kingdom.

He said the core values of the Manna Mission was to provide Christ-centeredness, Bible-based Christian teaching, Holy Spirit empowerment, and building blocks for an enjoyable family life, among others.

Rev. Abloh said the Church, as part of its social responsibility, had embarked on medical missions in deprived communities and offered free medical care to thousands of people including those with cataract.

He said Manna Mission had also supported brilliant but needy students, offering them scholarship to study from the junior high school to the university level.

He charged religious leaders to avoid all forms of negative practices that may tarnish the image of the clergy.

He advised the youth to be addicted to the word of God, avoid the get-rich-quick attitude, and learn a trade to sustain their livelihoods.

Rev. Emmanuel Teiman Barrigah, the General Secretary of the GPCC, commended the Manna Mission for making a positive impact in the lives of many over the years.

He expressed the hope that the Mission would continue to support communities and ensure an improvements in their living standards.

