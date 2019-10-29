news, story, article

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA



Tema, Oct 29, GNA - Manna Mission Incorporated begins a week long celebration of 30 years of dedication to the work of God which has seen the organization rise from humble beginnings to become a leading voice in Ghana and beyond.

The anniversary brings people from the United States and other affiliate countries to celebrate the efforts of Manna Mission in partnering with the Government of Ghana and that of other countries to provide health care delivery, education as well as Christ-centred ministry to the communities.

In an address during the ceremony at Manna Mission Church, the President of Manna Mission Incorporated, Reverend Dr. Seth Ablorh, informed that it was only the blood of Jesus that could save Ghana and not politicians, and therefore the need to rely on God in governing the nation.

Rev. Dr. Ablorh therefore called on the President of Ghana to know “that there are people in Ghana who could help you run the nation, because it would take godly and anointed men of God to save our homeland Ghana.”

In adding his voice to the discussion on Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE), Rev. Dr. Ablorh informed that the drive to promote same sex tendencies in Ghana would not materialize, and that the Church of God would fight it with all her might, observing that “when God made man, he made them male and female,” and therefore there should be no doubt about a person’s gender.

“We are children of the Heavenly Kingdom; we will dwell here and eat the good of the land; we’ll change the world with biblically based, intellectually sound, culturally adaptable ways of living,” he said.

Dr. Ablorh said that on the 30th anniversary of Manna, they were determined that the next generation would live a better life; “they would be educated properly and grow holistically which gave hope to mother Ghana.”

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Dr. Ablorh hinted that Manna Mission was a Ministry that “combined a unique blend of effective evangelism, Christ-centred compassionate medical care, and strategic community development.”

In recounting some of the achievements of the Mission, Dr. Ablorh said, “We have seen over eight hundred thousand outpatients, admitted more than seventy thousand, done over twelve thousand surgeries, and delivered more than fifteen thousand babies in Manna Hospital.”

He said the hospital had over three hundred staff and covered everything from cholera to baby surgery; “we bring foreign experts to work and train people, we’ve sent dozens of people for training overseas, and are about to commission a nursing college.”

Rev. Ablorh informed that Manna Mission Church currently had over 20 branches in other countries with Manna Mission Academy graduating over five hundred students who had become responsible professionals in Ghana and hinted on plans to start a Senior High School and a University College soon.

Dr. Ablorh said, “In the future, we’re planning to roll out a Tele-medicine Program where lectures would go on from the Campus of Oral Roberts University and we will receive it here. We want to train pastors not only in theology but in management, a little bit of medical care so that they would be three dimensional-their mind, their spirit, and their body.”

Rev. Dr. Seth Ablorh won the Order of Volta Award in 2018 for the achievement of Manna Mission, and Manna Hospital won the first baby-friendly Hospital in Greater Accra and the Best Private Hospital in Greater Accra in 2013.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, there would be a Mission Conference with seasoned ministers from Ghana, the USA and other countries who would impart in the lives of Ministers of God to rise up unto the challenge of their ministries.

There would also be the Ghana for Jesus Crusade at Manna Mission and the Independent Square, Accra where seasoned Ministers like Dr. Billy Wilson, Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare, Arch-Bishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, Dr. Jim Horvath, etc. would reach out to many souls.

