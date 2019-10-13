news, story, article

By Robert Anane, GNA



Accra, Oct. 13, GNA - The management and staff of the Atinka Media village, have been commended for being able to effectively combine their mandate of educating, informing and educating the public on issues of public interest.

Mr. Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association, made the commendation at the launch of Season Two, of Atinka TV's Kronkron reality show.

He said the media had the mandate to educate, entertain and inform, and added that the show was a typical example of the key mandate of the media.

Mr. Yeboah encouraged the station to continue innovating such educative programmes, and also strive to remain a shining example of good media work.

Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, Managing Director of Atinka Media Village, said the Atinka Media Village had decided to use Kronkron Season 2 to promote sanitation.

He said the intention of his outfit was to particularly discourage the use of plastics, which was creating so many environmental problems.

Mr. Dwumfour said there was the need to protect the environment, by encouraging the use of paper bags instead of poly bags.

He said bands consisting of persons with disability would also be automatically qualified to the eviction stage of the competition.

"This is in line with the Atinka Media Village's vision of creating equal opportunity for all Ghanaians," Mr. Dwumfour said.

Kronkron is a worship-based singing competition to create a platform for bands to compete in the area of Christian worship.

The concept has been created to lead the way in properly defining Christian music.

GNA