news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh/Opesika Puplampu



Tsopoli (GAR), Sept. 13 GNA - Forty six year old man, wife and their three years old son have been allegedly killed and burnt beyond recognition in Nutsukpo, a farming village in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.

The victims have been identified as Mr. Joseph Oman Koranteng, Mrs Sophia Dali Tetteh, 33 years old and their three years old son, who are natives of old Ningo in the Ningo-Prampram District.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dodzi Hlordzi, Ningo-Prampram District Divisional Police Commander, explained that, the deceased were shot to death and later burnt beyond recognition in his own white Nissan pick up vehicle with registration number GW 8970 - V.

ACP further revealed that, the armed men fired several shots at the family whilst on their way home, from a close by community where they had gone to fetch water for house hold chores.

According to him, his outfit received a distress call at about 1700 GMT which indicated that, some unknown persons had shot and killed the family, adding that he quickly dispatched his officers to the scene.

The Divisional police commissioner, stated that, some ammunition shells had been retrieved from the scene saying the police would endeavour to bring the perpetrators to book.

The Police had already picked up 55 years old man Ali Kofi Sewanu to assist in investigations.

Some neighbour who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he was shocked when he head of the gruesome killing of the Korantengs.

He said the man was a very just and God fearing person.

'We sometimes go to him for help and he was always ready to assist'.he added.

Mr. Joseph Oman Koranteng was a livestock farmer .

The remains of the victims have been sent to the police morgue.

GNA