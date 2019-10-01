news, story, article

By Francis Duku-Boateng, GNA

Koforidua, Oct. 1, GNA – A 25-year old man identified as Nyable Mordzifa has been shot dead after spraying pepper on police officers on duty in an attempt to disarm them at Adomi Senchi Police Station in the Eastern Region.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at Atua Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy whiles investigation into the issue continues.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the issue, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, said at about 7:30pm on Saturday, while the police were on duty at Adomi Senchi snap check point to check criminal activities, two suspects, Patrick Amegbanu and Victor Godzilla who were on unregistered motorbike coming from Akrade towards Atimpoku on the Kpong-Akosombo road, failed to stop after they were signalled by the duty police officers to stop.

Mr Tetteh said the police pursued them, arrested them and took them to the Senchi Police Station.

He said after the arrest, a group of young people numbering about 30, from South Senchi rushed to the Police Station, attacked and sprayed powdered pepper on the policemen on duty in an attempt to disarm them.

Mr Tetteh said, the weapon which they were trying to take from a policeman went off killing the victim.

GNA