news, story, article

By Regina Benneh, GNA



Sunyani, Sept. 30, GNA - The Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Police Command is searching for Kwaku Afurumu for allegedly murdering his wife, Afua Florence, 36, on Thursday evening.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Command, said the incident occurred at Krakrom near Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District of Bono Region.

He said the Police at Nkrankwanta had information at about 2130 hours on 26 September, that the suspect had shot and killed Florence and had fled into the bush with the gun.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the Police proceeded to the scene and saw deceased “lying in a pool of blood with deep hole at her back”.

He said the corpse has been deposited at Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, Dormaa-Ahenkro, whilst efforts are being made to apprehend suspect.

GNA