By Regina Benneh, GNA



Sunyani, Feb. 10, GNA – A 51-year old man has been burnt to death and four others also got various degrees of burns through electrocution by a live electric cable at the Atebubu yam market in the Bono East Region.

A strong whirlwind blew an umbrella and other objects unto a high tension electric pole and a power line on it sparked fire and fell to the ground and electrocuted the five people when they accidentally walked on it.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer told the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, saying that a young man aged 26, reported the matter to the Atebubu Police at about 1350 hours last Tuesday.

He said Police proceeded to the scene of the incident and found deceased wrapped in a black plastic cover by neighbours who had been attracted to the place.

Chief Inspector oppong said the body of the deceased, Paul Yaw Addo had been deposited at the St. Mathias Catholic Hospital morgue at Yeji in the Pru East District of Bono East for preservation and autopsy.

He said the injured were Madam Akuah, Mensah, Regina Nimakwa and Peace Amoacho, a nursing mother - aged 45, 10, 36 and 24 respectively.

GNA