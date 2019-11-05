news, story, article

By Emmanuel Agbaxode, GNA

Adetsewui (VR), Nov. 05, GNA - Christopher Owusu Ansah, a 31-year old electrician has been electrocuted to death while trying to work on a high tension line.

The deceased got electrocuted on Monday November 04 in an attempt to work on a faulty high tension wire that connects the people of Adetsewui, a village within the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region to the national grid.

Owusu Ansah is said to be working for Arvensis Energy Private Ltd, a company working on the electrification project in the area.

The Akatsi South District Commander of Police, Chief Superintendent Joseph Dzineku told the Ghana News Agency that the deceased together with his colleagues went to the community to work on the faulty line that was giving unstable power to the people of Adetsewui.

The police said the deceased was in the community to fix the technical challenge but his colleagues noted that he was allegedly drunk and restricted from climbing any pole for that reason.

Chief Superintendent Dzineku further said whiles the other colleagues were moving round to check for further faults, Owusu Ansah allegedly without the knowledge of his colleagues climbed the high tension pole without using appropriate safety tools.

The police said the deceased was only seen hanging on the pole leaving parts of his body burnt in the process.

Chief Superintendent Dzineku said the body of the deceased was removed from the pole and sent to the St Paul's Mortuary for preservation as investigations continued.

GNA