LILONGWE, Oct. 24, (Xinhua/GNA) - Malawi police have arrested a Nigerian national who attempted to smuggle 700 grams of cocaine through the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in the country's capital Lilongwe.



Authorities say the suspect, 29-year-old Humphrey Dubem Okoro, was expected to fly to Bamako, Mali, through Ethiopian Airlines.

Public Relations Officer for KIA Sapulain Chitonde told Xinhua that the dangerous drug was discovered when the suspect's laptop bag went through the airport's police X-Ray machine.

"When the suspect knew that his deal had been discovered, he quickly went out of the airport's forward lounge where he had been waiting and attempted to escape arrest through a taxi to Lilongwe City," Chitonde said.

Chitonde said that the suspect, arrested on Tuesday, accepted ownership of the bag and the drug, and pleaded for forgiveness.

Okoro will soon be taken before court to answer charges of attempted exportation of dangerous drugs.

GNA