By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA



Ho, Sept. 12, GNA - Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Alex Amenyo, Divisional Police Commander, Keta, has called on the public to help make corruption unattractive to deter perpetrators of the canker.

He said citizens could collaborate in the fight against corruption by refusing to offer bribes "since the giver is as guilty as the public officer receiving it".

Mr Amenyo, who was speaking at a National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) community durbar on public accountability and environmental governance said, citizens should be empowered and protected through the Right to Information (RTI) and the Whistle Blowers Act to report corrupt public officials without fear or intimidation.

He also called on the police and other anti-corruption agencies to swiftly investigate and prosecute offenders to serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders.

Mr Amenyo explained to the community that it was a crime for public office holders to use their office for any private gains and as such must be dealt with when found.

Mr Simon Mawuko, Senior Civic Education Officer, NCCE, Keta said citizens must contribute meaningfully if corruption was to be reduced and public accountability deepened.

He said weak institutions and corruption hurt the poor most, as they were the heavy public service users who often resorted to paying bribes to receive the services.

Mr Mawuko noted that the act undermined the nation's development and retarded growth as it produced low quality social infrastructure and suspended the rule of law.

He called for a concerted effort from all to fight the canker to fast track the development of the country at the local levels.

