By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Sept 28, GNA - Commissioner of Police (COP) Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has urged investigators to maintain relationships built with sister security personnel.

She said this would enable them facilitate meaningful collaborations in the fight against crime in the country.

She said this in a speech read on her behalf by the Deputy Director-General of the CID, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) George Tweneboah at the close of an-eight-week Detective Training Course in Accra.

COP Addo-Danquah, said the course was a respond to re-sharpen the technical know-how of detectives and provide them with new skills to discharge their duties professionally, ethically and responsibly.

She encouraged the graduating batch to put what they had been trained with to use and continue to learn on the job.

“We can do a lot more, be mindful of your attitude towards people, even suspects must be treated well. Move beyond your threshold and be accountable to the people of Ghana”, she advised.

She, expressed her appreciation to the National Criminal Agency and the British Government for their sponsorship, resource persons, facilitators and the commandant of the Academy for their efforts in training the participants.

Superintendent of Police, Ms Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Commandant Detective Training Academy (DTA), said participants were drawn from the CID, Military Police, BNI, Customs Services, NACOB, Prisons Service and the Ghana Immigration Service across the country.

She said the participants were taken through courses, which included Criminal Investigation, Intelligence Gathering, Crime scene Management, Customer service, Cyber-Crime amongst others.

“Participants also took a field trip to the Nsawam Prisons, Police Hospital Mortuary and the court for practical knowledge,” she said.

The Commandant of DTA, urged participants to share what they have learnt over these weeks with their colleagues who were yet to enrol for similar training.

Henrietta Wheal of the British High Commission and National Crime Agency congratulated the participants and urged them to put in their maximum effort in discharging their duties.

