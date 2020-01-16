news, story, article

By Eric Appah Marfo/Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Jan 16, GNA - The maiden edition of the Ghana Results Fair 2020, which was aimed at showcasing the works done by government over the past three years, has ended in Accra.

The three-day fair was held from January 14 to January 16 on the theme: “Delivering Results for Our Citizens: A Work in Progress.”

It was organized by the Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation in partnership with the Public Sector Reforms for Results Project (PSRRP) and the World Bank.

Mr Kwabena Agyei Boakye, Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation, in his closing remarks, called on citizens to play their respective roles to ensure that government realized its objectives to provide nationwide growth.

He said the Ministry would engage the relevant stakeholders to evaluate the Fair, after which it would be replicated in all the other regions and further down to the various districts.

He said the Ministry’s agenda for the year would focus more on evaluation since the previous year was dedicated to monitoring of projects.

Mr Boakye assured participants that they would further expand their space for more engagements with stakeholders to bolster their ability to carry out their mandate effectively.

He assured state institutions that the Ministry was not in to take over their jobs but rather, to provide them with the needed technical support to enhance their operations.

He revealed that the Ministry has plans to organize a “Ghana Evaluation Week” this year, which is held across the globe in partnership with UNICEF.

Mr Boakye commended the partners who supported the Results Fair and called on them to continue to render their support anytime the Ministry called on them.

