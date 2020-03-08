news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Toklokpo (VR), March 8, GNA - Former President John Dramani Mahama and some executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commiserated with the family of Mr Adzahli Marcus Mawutor at Toklokpo in the South Tongu District of the Volta region.



Mr. Mawutor Adzahli was allegedly murdered by unknown persons in his residence in Sogakope in the early hours of Sunday, March 1, 2020, with his wife and a daughter sustaining injuries.

The former President said he was devastated by the news and urged the police to speed up investigations to get the perpetrators apprehended.





He donated GH¢ 2000.00 to the Adzahli family towards the funeral and said the Party would be well represented at the funeral.

Mr. Issac Somlator, head of the Adzahli family said the family was ready to assist the security agencies with any information available to them.

The former President was accompanied by Mr Ofosu Ampofo, the National Democratic Congress National Chairman, Mr. Henry Ametefe, the Volta Regional Chairman of the Party and Mr. Doe Adzaho, a former Speaker of Parliament and some former District Chief Executives.

