By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Mafi (VR), Oct. 30, GNA - This year's annual “Mafi Hogbetsotso festival” of the people of Mafi Traditional Area in the Volta region, has been launched in Mafi Anfoe with a call on the indigenes to make peace and unity the utmost priority for a prosperous Mafi Traditional Area.

Mafi Hogbetsotso is an avenue to showcase and promote the rich tradition and cultures in the Mafi land, boost economic activities in the area and foster a high level of unity among the natives.

The festival is literally, a call on everyone to come and see what the tradition of Mafi is made up of and support in building a better Mafi Traditional Area.

It was launched on the theme, “Repositioning Mafi for unity and development.”

Torgbe Asafo Brentoa IV, Manklalo of Mafi Traditional Area, appealed to the people to work on their differences and continue to live in peace and harmony.

“The unity exhibited today should continue to be prevalent in every gathering of the Mafi people. Misunderstanding, fights and differences do not build a society. We need to put all these away so that we can work together to develop Mafi as we want,” he said.

Mama Sename III, Queen Mother of Mafi Traditional Area, asked parents to continue to have interest in the education of their children and encourage them to remain in school and become responsible citizens.

The festival will start from December 9, 2019 and be climaxed with a grand durbar on Saturday, December 14, with a thanksgiving Service on Sunday December 15, 2019.

