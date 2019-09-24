news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 24, GNA - MACEE Foundation Ghana has unveiled a relay torch aimed at sensitizing the public on the need to halt child labour in the country.



Mr Harry Ahorlu, the founder of MACEE Foundation, said child labour issues in the country can be resolved through a purposeful effort to champion the cause of helping to rescue the unfortunate children from the streets and mining pits.

He said the best place for these future leaders was the classroom and this has been the very aim and agenda of the campaign.

“In Ghana, several thousands of innocent children are found in all kinds of menial jobs; some are into fishing, selling on the streets, cattle herding and a lot more.

“The enforced situation deprives them of their universal rights to freedom and education, and this condemns the children and their families to a state of poverty and deprivation, which is a great threat to their growth and development.

“It undermines the sustainable growth and development of any country and deprives the countries of their richest resources- the future leaders.

“I believe that all children everywhere deserve the chance only quality education can provide; a chance to escape poverty, a chance to live free from exploitation and a chance to have fun- the school indeed is the best place for the child,” he said.

Mr Ahorlu called on the public to help eradicate the canker of child labour saying “child labour can no longer be considered a necessary evil for millions of children merely because of where they were born.

“Let us value our children and lobby for their safety and education and loving to help them achieve their goals.

“They have not committed any crime against anybody or humanity, they do not deserve such a traumatic life and torture, the time to act as a nation is now and we have to be up and doing”, he said.

