news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Ho, Sept. 16, GNA - Loggu Motors Ghana Limited, a Ho-based automobile company and Zoomlion Ghana Limited have both supported the third Volta Media Awards with GH¢ 10,000.00 and GH¢3,000.00 respectively.

Mr Solomon Denyo, General Manager of Zoomlion, Volta Region, at a short ceremony to present the cheque to the executive of the Volta Charter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Ho, said the Company was attracted to the theme for the awards event.

The theme is, “Environmental Cleanliness: Media as Vanguard. Don’t Drop that Litter.”

“As a sanitation company, we deemed it fit to associate ourselves with such noble cause”, he said, announcing that the firm would sponsor the environmental reporting category.

Mr Denyo said the Company was ready to partner the media in finding solutions to sanitation challenges facing the region and Ghana as a country and promised more support ahead of the awards.

Mr Gershon Adeklo, Chief Operations Officer of Loggu Motors underscored the importance of the media in promoting rapid socio-economic development of the country and contributions to the success of businesses thus the commitment to supporting the media excellence awards.

“We need journalists to tell the stories. 70 years of GJA has helped us a lot, and we are committed to supporting the celebration”, he said.

Mr A.B. Kafui Kanyi, Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association in the Volta Region who received the donations expressed gratitude to the organisations and reiterated commitment of the media to the sanitation campaign.

He said clean environments attracted businesses, and that the sanitation drive was a major component of efforts by media practitioners in Volta and Oti Regions to attract investors to the regions and promote businesses and enterprises.

The awards event will be preceded by a clean-up exercise at the Ho main lorry station on October 4th by media practitioners with support from the police and police wives and officials from the National Disaster Management Organization.

Media practitioners in the two regions-Volta and Oti would be awarded for works in education, health, sanitation/environment, agriculture, economics/business, disability, sports, child protection and tourism on Saturday, October 5th at the banquet hall of the plush Volta Serene Hotel.

The event will also celebrate the best morning show, most promising journalist, and the overall best journalist of the year for Volta/Oti. Germany's international news channel, Deutsche Welle (DW) television is also supporting the awards.

GNA