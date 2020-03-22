news, story, article

By Regina Benneh, GNA

Sunyani, March 22, GNA – The Living Grace Ministry International, headquartered at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region, has halted all church activities for the health and safety of members due to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID -19).

Bishop Dr Richard Owusu-Akyeaw, the Founder and General Overseer of the Church, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.

He entreated members to abide by the Government’s directives and follow health authorities’ advice of constant hand washing with soap under running water and use of alcohol-based sanitizers among other measures to prevent contracting the infection.

He said in attending to both spiritual and physical needs of members, the Management of the Church had constituted an emergency response team with emergency telephone numbers, which members could call for assistance.

Bishop Owusu-Akyeaw entreated members not to hesitate to contact management through the Church’s platform and any of the emergency numbers, adding that the platforms were their major sources of information dissemination now.

He said management would ensure all members were connected to the Church’s WhatsApp platform and Facebook page for the sharing of information and participation in services.

He admonished members and all Ghanaians to be strengthened in faith and trust in the Lord almighty, the Supreme Being, for His miraculous intervention to prevent the COVID-19 from further spread.

“Let not our hearts be troubled but let’s continue to seek the face of the Lord through His word and in prayer” for not only Ghana but the world to experience His healing grace and deliverance from the COVID-19 outbreak and attack.

GNA