By Christabella Arko, GNA



Takoradi (W/R), Jan. 5, GNA — Pastor Thomas Kobina Tandoh, the Head Pastor of the Bethel Assembly of the Church of Pentecost in Takoradi, has called on Christians to live dignified lifestyles worthy of emulation.

He said bad traits such as backbiting, envy, drunkenness, petty fights and stealing amongst others should be a thing of the past in this new year as they are followers of Christ.

Pastor Tandoh was delivering a sermon on Sunday on the theme: “A Glorious Church to Possess the Nations”.

He said the people in the church should see themselves living Christ-like lifestyles and shun their previous views and conceptions.

Christians, he said, should, therefore, lead lives that was befitting of their maker by exhibiting traits that could attract non-Christians into the kingdom of God.

“As a Christian you shouldn’t be seen fighting or quarrelling so that non believers will be attracted by your actions and be transformed”, he said.

Pastor Tandoh urged Christians to forgive one another and avoid taking vengeance.

