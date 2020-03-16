news, story, article

Accra, March 16, GNA - The Lighthouse Chapel International, Korle-Gonno Cathedral in the Greater Accra region is considering broadcasting its various church services to members via online as part of precautionary measures against the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

This would allow members to maintain close ties with their Maker, while reducing physical contact hours to avoid the spread of the virus.

Bishop Hamesh Oddoye, Head Pastor incharge of the Cathedral revealed this when he sensitised the congregation on the disease.

He said even though as Christians prayers remained key in overcoming adversities, taking the basic preventive precautions were important to ensure the safety of all in such situations, adding that the church would soon consider streaming all of its activities via Facebook.

"When we are going to bed at night we close and lock our doors, not because we do not have faith, but because it is the right thing to do, taking precautions. I therefore want us to take the necessary precautions with regards to this Coronavirus disease, abide by all the tips as issued by health experts and do not panic."

"We may begin to have services via online, specifically through Facebook. It is something we are considering and we may get there when the need arises," he added.

He urged all Christians to therefore make their personal hygiene a priority, abide by all basic safety tips as given the by World Health Organisation (WHO), the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service and other health partners to ensure that they averted any unforeseen circumstances.

"Just do what is right; wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, nose, eyes or your mouth with unwashed hands, use hand sanitizers regularly, cough or sneeze into fabrics and avoid touching hard surfaces," he advised.

The church has already as part of the measures, reduced the number of sitting capacities per seat while also banning all handshakes in the church.

The Bishop also entreated the congregation to seek medical attention immediately when they felt unwell, particularly with fever and cold.

Ghana on Thursday, March 12, confirmed its first two cases of the COVID-19.

The disease, since its outbreak in December, 2019 in Wuhan, China, has claimed over 6,000 lives worldwide, with more than 80,300 people infected globally.

However, more than 75,900 infected persons have successfully recovered from the deadly virus globally.

The WHO on Wednesday, March 11 declared the disease as pandemic after more than half of the world's countries recorded cases of the virus.

