By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, Aug 30, GNA – Libre Foundation, a Netherlands based Organisation, has organised leadership and communication skills training programme for some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Community-based Organisations (CBOs) in the Upper East Region.



The week-long development programme, organised free of charge in the Kassena-Nankana and Bolgatanga Municipals, Kassena-Nankana West, Talensi and Bongo Districts in the region, is aimed at equipping leaders and staff of NGOs and CBOs with the necessary leadership qualities and communication skills needed to improve upon their performance.

The Libre Foundation is a professional training company based in the Netherlands that actively contributes to offer free training on leadership styles and communication skills to some developing countries.

The training has benefitted more than 80 leaders of various NGOs and CBOs operating across the region.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the side-lines of the training, Mr Eduard Pover, a Trainer, Libre Foundation, who facilitated the training, observed that many NGOs and CBOs around were collapsing due to good leadership and communication deficiencies.

Mr Pover, said Libre Foundation had organised about 175 of such training programmes across the globe including developing countries such as Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda.

He said good communication skills formed about 80 per cent of good leadership qualities and had the potential to improve performance of any organisation.

Good leadership goes beyond just giving orders or directives, it evolves around the ability of the leader to inspire his staff to deliver, pay attention to feedbacks as well as being able to get the best out of the workers.

He said it was the vision of Libre Foundation to offer humanitarian services to organisations to empower them to effectively and efficiently deliver on their objectives in order to make greater impact.

Mr Hilary Adongo, the Local Project Coordinator in charge of the Upper East Region, said most part of the training sessions was done based on the requests forwarded to Libre Foundation and the training had empowered leaders of various organisations to employ good communication skills to ensure improvement in performance.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to GNA lauded Libre Foundation for the initiative and said the training had made them to identify certain flaws they used to commit.

Ms Patience Avea, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TEERE, a local NGO said the training had enabled her to know how to identify the competence levels of each of her staffs and the specific tasks that should be assigned to them to achieve greater results.

Mr Frederick Ayinsum, the Secretary of Yin-Namal Foundation, who said he would share the knowledge acquired at the training with his staff, indicated that the programme would significantly help his outfit to focus on results yielding objectives and improve upon performance.

GNA