By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA



Kumasi, March 12, GNA - The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has stressed the need for deliberate and pragmatic measures to empower young women to lead the crusade against corruption in the country.



Mr Michael Boadi, Fundraising and Resource Mobilization Manager of GII, who made the call, said there was the need for the country to build a mass of enlightened and dedicated young women to serve as agents of change in order to sustain the anti-corruption cause in the country.

He was speaking at a Young Women’s Forum on the fight against corruption in Kumasi.

The forum which was on the theme “empowering young women to sustain the fight against corruption in Ghana”, was organized by GII, to create a platform for young women to engage in pertinent corruption issues that affects them.

It was also to engage young women, especially those in the tertiary institutions, to build their capacities to enable them take up lead roles in the fight against corruption in the country.

The participants were taken through topics such as Understanding the Linkages between Gender Equality and Anti-corruption, Anti- Corruption Laws in the Country and the role of the Advocacy and Legal Advice Center (ALAC).

Mr. Boadi however, said the laws controlling corruption in the country were gender neutral, and thus, they provided no affirmative protection for women and the vulnerable in society.

“So long as we continue to sideline women as if they don’t matter, culture will not be set right”, he emphasized.

He stressed the need for the country to be sensitive to the gender dimensions on corruption in order to make a head way in its fight.

Mr. Samuel Asante -Yeboah, Senior Principal Investigator at the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in Kumasi took the participants through the Whistle Blowers ACT 2006, ACT 720.

He said the purpose of the law was to encourage individuals to disclose information while protecting any reporter of corrupt act.

Mr. Osei Bonsu Aning, In Charge of Advocacy and Legal Advice Centre (ALAC) office said the center had been set up by GII in Kumasi, to offer free confidential professional services for victims of corruption and those who reported corrupt cases for investigations.

