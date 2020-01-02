news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Jan. 2, GNA - Politicians have been advised to be decorum in their utterances and campaign on issues and make the living conditions of Ghanaians better ahead of the December General Elections.

"We have numerous problems as a country and there is the need for our politicians to stop the blame game and rather bring up workable or practical solutions through consensus building.

“Nation building demands that our leaders pull everybody along. Let all Ghanaians have a sense belonging towards the nation building agenda," Reverend Emmanuel Antwi-Tumfuor, the National Director, Evangelism of the E. P.Church stated in a New Year message copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

Rev Antwi-Tumfuor said a disturbing issue in the country's quest to consolidate constitutional rule was how “we vilify and bastardize state institutions and their management staff.

"We can disagree with the styles of management, but there should be constructive criticism in a decorous manner".

Rev. Antwi-Tumfuor, who is also a Pastor in charge of Tema West District of E. P. Church, Ghana reminded leaders in the helm of affairs of governance, state institutions and religious bodies, to let transparency and accountability be their watch words.

"Transparency and accountability must reflect in all our endeavours as a people. When we uphold these values transparency, it clears misconception or doubts that people may have about any action or decision," he said.

He said the Churches and religious gatherings must be the rallying grounds to remind the public to be transparent and accountable in our actions to promote unity and propel development.

He encouraged all to deliberately pursue national development policies and not political party focused development policies.

"If we have this philosophy that development is a process, then continuation of projects and programmes started by previous governments should not be seen as doing any community a favour.

He advised authorities to work assiduously to address any pitfalls with regards to breaches in the award of contracts, procurement breaches to avoid delays in the completion of national projects.

He commended government agenda of targeting 2020 as year of roads and prayed for effective monitoring and supervision of the projects to ensure that the roads meet quality standards.

He encouraged Ghanaians to buy made in Ghana rice, urging the farmers to work to add value, improve the quality and packaging of Ghanaian products.

He urged the Metropolitan and Municipal District Assemblies (MMDAs) to fully explore the property rate collection and payment for building permits to boost revenue.

"All over the country, there are a number of building projects on going where people have not paid for their building permits. Once there are no building permits it will be difficult for the Assemblies to have data base on such properties and even project how much they can generate from there," he said.

"Our MMDAs must tap into this area to generate more revenue. Our MMDAs should hold public forums to collect views of the residents especially property owners, so that they can encourage them to live up to their civic responsibilities by paying the rates".

He called on all to continue to support State-Church partnership with regular review processes, to tackle gaps in the systems, stressing that there was the need to leverage on this for accelerated progress.

