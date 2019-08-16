news, story, article

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu, GNA

Big Ada (GAR), Aug. 16, GNA - The huge volumes of water that empty into the sea should be tapped for irrigation for an all-year-around Agriculture in Ada, Nene Abraham Kabu Akuaku lll, has appealed to government.

The Paramount Chief of Ada says the Ada land is vast and fertile enough to support any form of agriculture if water, which is abundant nearby, is tapped to sprinkle it during the dry season.

He said "the potentials and bounties of the Volta River had not been fully tapped. It is a huge blessing for Ghana and we must make use of it to spread prosperity on the land."

"As of now farmers in the traditional area largely do cultivation in the rainy season.

It is my humble suggestion that the Government should adopt the traditional area as an agriculture zone so that we can have an all year farming with irrigation facilities," he said.

He thanked President Nana Akufo Addo for the free Senior.High School programme and asked government to help the Ada area with enough infrastructure and pre-school teachers to boost teaching and learning.

He also asked parents not to be aggressive towards teachers but rather cooperate with them at various levels including Parent Teacher Association (PTA) plat forms to ensure success in education.

He directed all Divisonal Chiefs to consult the registrar of Ada Traditional Council to arrange and have appropriate number of Divitional Councils, according to law, by the close of December 2019.

GNA