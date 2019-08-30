news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Anloga (V/R), Aug. 30 GNA- Togbui Sri III, the Awoamefia of Anlo State has underscored the need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to restore peace in Bimbilla.

The Awoamefia who has been appointed the Sole Mediator for the Bimbila chieftaincy dispute said crisis within the chieftaincy institution undermined development and therefore urged all parties to embrace peace for accelerated socio-economic development of the area.

Togbui Sri said this When Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information presented the letter of appointment to him on behalf of the President at Anloga in the Volta region.

Mr Kofi Dzamesi, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs said the Awoamefia was appointed because of his rich knowledge in peace and security and that government had no doubt that he would succeed in bringing lasting peace to the area.

He said government was determined to ensure that there was peace and tranquility in the country because peace remained a prerequisite for accelerated socio-economic development of every country across the globe.

The Minister urged all the relevant authorities and the citizenry to offer the needed support to the Awoamefia so that he could deliver effectively on his core mandate in bringing lasting peace to Bimbila.

Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister for National Security said it was imperative for traditional leaders to come onboard and work in tandem with government for effective administration of the affairs of the country.

“The management of the country should not be left in the hands of only politicians because politicians cannot do it without the traditional leaders," he stated.

Mr Kan-Dapaah said traditional leaders had an important role to play in accelerating socio-economic development of the country because “anywhere you see real development it means we have successful chiefs leading the people."

Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister congratulated the Awoamefia for his appointment and said his outfit would offer the necessary support to him to “successfully achieve this important national peace assignment."

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister said the appointment was an honour for the people of Anlo State and the Volta region.

“I want to assure the Awoamefia that the Volta Regional Coordinating Council will be there to support him and we are sure that with support of all of us he will succeed and Ghana will be a better place for all of us," he stated.

GNA