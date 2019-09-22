news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 22, GNA - Nii Adjabeng Ankra II, the chief of Ga Dade Ban-Naa, Otublohum- Ga Traditional Area, has called on members of his community to join forces to save the area from the spread of plastic pollutants.



He said many of the plastics used by the community often ended up in the sea due to poor waste disposal practices.

He said the livelihood of the populace depended on fishing and if care was not taken plastic pollution in the sea would destroy their livelihood.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview during the coronation of Nii Kwanchi II, as the Noryaa Mantse (Development Chief) of the traditional area, he said it is the responsibility of every citizen to join in the fight against plastic pollution.

Nii Kwanchi II, known in private life as Louis Wonder Doe Yeboah, said as part of efforts to curb the spread of plastic in the area, he would put in place measures to educate the community on the dangers of plastic pollution and work hard to keep the environment clean.

He said as the Director of Universal Wonderful Street Academy, he would start by educating the students who are expected to spread the effort to their relatives and the entire community.

"I cannot do it alone, I am who I am because of all of you and I need your support to succeed in this office ," he said.

Mr Joseph Kugbe, father of the new chief, said that recycling is the best option and if well managed many tons of plastic waste generated each day could be reused.

He said recycled plastics could be used to produce many things that including tiles, egg crates, plastic chairs and many other useful items.

GNA