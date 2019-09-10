news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA Special Correspondent in Morocco



Rabat (Morocco), Sept. 10, GNA – African media have been urged to highlight on, tell and market the good story and potentials in the continent to the globe.

Mrs Veye Tatah of the Africa Institute of Media, Migration and Development (AIMMAD), Germany, said the world still had wrong perception about Africa, and it required African Journalists and writers to feature and showcase the African good story around the globe.

She was addressing Journalists and broadcasters drawn from Europe and Africa attending the Robert Bosch Stiftung September School on migration, underway Rabat, Morocco.

Mrs Tahah emphasised it was important for the Africa media to rethink and market the potentials of the continent, saying Africa had much to offer the world.

“We must do much to retell the ancient story of diseases, catastrophe, impoverishment, poverty and hunger that hang on our continent in the international community”, she said.

Mr Dennis Peprah, a Chief Reporter of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) is among the 27 Journalists drawn from Europe and Africa attending the five-day Media and Migration school aimed at building bridges between Journalists in Europe and Africa on migration.

Dubbed: “Journalism in a global context-challenge migration”, the Erich-Brost-Institut of Journalism in close partnership with the Africa Institute of Media, Migration and Development (AIMMAD), the AMI and Goethe Institute with funding from the Robert Bosch Stiftung is organising the September School.

Participants will meet and interact with experts, migrants and Non-governmental organisations and other relevant institutions in Morocco.

Mrs Tahah said it was imperative for the media in Africa to change their perceptions and use their pens and airwaves to re-direct and sharpen policy that would enable governments to find solutions to challenges bedeviling the continent.

Eric Chinje, the Managing Director of the Africa Media Initiative (AMI), a pan African media organisation, mentioned poor quality of life, economic and cultural considerations, and remittances as some driving forces of irregular migration in Africa.

He observed lack of quality leadership in most African countries coupled with high corruption remained the bane of socio-economic development of the continent.

Professor Dr Susanne Fengler of the Erich-Brost-Institut of International Journalism, TU Dortmund University, observed the need to build and deepen bridges between Journalists in Europe and Africa to enable them highlight on and bring the attention of governments to migration.

