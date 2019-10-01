news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA,



Tamale, Oct 1, GNA - Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister for Interior has urged citizens in the Northern region to effectively support and collaborate with the security agencies to help sustain the peace and security in the area.

This, he said, would help ensure the successful implementation of government programmes and policies.

He urged the security agencies, especially the Immigration Services to be vigilant in abating the smuggling of fertilizers meant for the Planting for Food and Jobs programme out of the country.

He said this in Tamale during his visit to the Region to assess the state of the security agencies, and the security strategies put in place by government to improve on their services.

The visit was also to collaborate with the security agencies to come out with innovative suggestions from their experiences on the grounds to help improve on the security situation.

Mr Dery, speaking at a meeting with the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) commended the Northern Regional Minister, the Eminent Chiefs, the security agencies and the people of Dagbon for the tireless efforts in solving the protracted conflicts in the area, and urged them to sustain the peace.

He said issues of vigilantism and land guards were offenses under the country's laws and urged the citizenry to report such activities to appropriate agencies for redress.

Mr Dery advised the citizens against taking the laws into their hands to punish offenders, and urged foreigners to obey the laws governing the country through the AU and ECOWAS protocols.

He urged the security agencies to provide non-partisan support to the security agencies to enable them maintain a peaceful democratic dispensation in the country.

Mr Salifu Saeed, Chairman of the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) said the current state of security in the region was peaceful, and commended the security agencies for effective collaborations in tackling issues of security in the region.

He said strategic measures and traditional methodologies had been put in place to eliminate danger zones and calm conflict areas in the region.

He however called for support saying most of the security agencies were confronted with issues of logistics and motivation and promotion of staffs to empower them to operate more effectively.

The Interior Minister would be visiting NADMO, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ghana Prisons Service, and the Military among others in the region.

GNA