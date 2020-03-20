news, story, article

Accra, March 20, GNA - Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Ghanaians to seek the face of God in these trying times as the nation battles with the spread of the deadly Corona Virus popularly known as COVID 19.



Citing the Qur’an to buttress his call for combining spiritual and physical measures to address the deadly pandemic, Vice President Bawumia said, as espoused by the Prophet Mohammed, “We have the unwavering belief in the Almighty Allah that He has what it takes to save us and the world from this affliction.”

Speaking on Friday at a Breakfast Prayer Meeting attended by the leadership of Muslims in Ghana including the Chief Imam,Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, at the Jubilee House, Accra Vice President Bawumia added:





“So it is to Allah that we turn in this time of adversity. There is no other but Him. Some will ask why are you resorting to prayer? Indeed the circumstances surrounding the revelation of one of the most important verses in the Quran, Surah al-Ikhlas, was when non-believers asked the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) about God: “Describe your God to us”. In reply to them, the Prophet (S) recited this surah. This surah serves as the ‘identity card’ of God.

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.

Say: He is Allah, the One!

Allah, the eternally Besought of all!

He begetteth not nor was begotten.

And there is none comparable unto Him.”

Recalling the various measures taken by Government since March 11, 2020, when President Akufo-Addo first addressed the nation on the Corona Virus and Government’s plans and preparedness, Vice President Bawumia said, the decision to suspend religious activities in churches and mosques, while drastic, was a “necessary measure to safeguard our health so that we can get back stronger and worship our Lord, in shaa Allah.”

“For us as Muslims, it means our daily congregational prayers and weekly Jummah prayers would have to be on hold as the nation battles the spread of the dangerous virus. (But) As you already know, Eminent Imams, this decision, and the advice to restrict movements under the difficult situation we find ourselves in, are all well-grounded in Islamic principles.

“As the National Chief Imam told us during his press conference on Monday, Islam is a religion of flexibility which allows us to tilt with our normal practices in certain extreme situations where health, life and safety of humanity are concerned.

“During this temporary period of not being able to converge at mosques for prayers and also listen to the weekly Friday Khutba, I will like to suggest an innovative way of delivering weekly sermons through social media to homes in the country by Imams and mosques which have the capacity to do so.”

Vice President Bawumia urged the Muslim community and the entire public to strictly abide by the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to stop the spread of the Corona Virus.

“While we observe our daily prayers at home and supplicate to Allah to save us from the Corona Virus, it is essential we continue to strictly observe the preventive measures that have been announced to help keep everyone safe.

“Covering our mouths when coughing and sneezing, as well as washing our hands regularly with soap under running water, are some of the preventive steps we should continuously adhere to. It is also important for all Muslims to thoroughly wash our hands with soap under running water, to ensure our hands are clean before we start ablution.

“As government continues to take bold steps to curb the spread, and citizens are encouraged to strictly observe these preventive measures to protect us from contracting and further spreading the virus, in shaa Allah, I wish to urge our eminent Imams to continue to pray for our dear nation-Ghana and the world.

“We have the unwavering belief in Almighty Allah that He has what it takes to save us and the world from this affliction.”

The meeting was also attended by the newly-appointed Coordinator of Ghana’s Corona Virus response, Dr Anarfi Asamoa-Baah, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Presidential Advisor on Health, and the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu.

GNA