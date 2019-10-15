news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 15, GNA - A feminist, Ms. Comfort Darbo, has underlined the need for society to do more to tackle sexual behaviours’ that are awful, intimidating and offensive to women and girls.



She called for scaling- up of the anti-harassment efforts and said that should be all-embracing, to encourage victims to be bold to go public - report.

“We should overcome the culture - attitudes that tend to validate the fear of many a victim of sexual harassment of being blamed, to keep silent and suffer from the trauma.”

Ms. Darbo, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said “let us tear the mask off the hypocrisy and admit that sexual harassment persists in the workplace, education institutions, homes and even the church”.

She added that it was completely wrong for “men with power and influence” to continue to assume that they could have their way with any women with or without their consent.

The situation where many women had been forced give up on their dreams and had their hopes dashed, all because of sexual harassment must end, she said.

Ms. Darbo urged comprehensive sex education both at home and in school to provide children with sufficient knowledge about sex, something that would aid them to respond appropriately to any inappropriate touch or sexual advances.

GNA