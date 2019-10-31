news, story, article

By Hannah Awadzi/Elizabeth Yaa Brobbey, GNA



Accra, Oct 31, GNA - Professor Opoku Onyinah, Immediate past chairman of the Church of Pentecost, has called for the promotion of proper family values.

He said God established families’ right at the beginning of creation, saying, “The family is the pivot of everything we do, a good family is the backbone of development, a nation cannot develop with the disintegration of the family system”.

Prof. Onyinah made the call at the African Regional Conference of the World Congress of Families held in Ghana on the theme: “The African Family and Sustainable Development”.

The Congress which brought together participants from 14 countries in Africa as well as representatives from the United States discussed family life issues and how to promote proper family life.

The Family Renaissance International, together with the Coalition for proper human sexual right and families’ values, join the World Congress of families from the United States to host the conference in Ghana.

Prof Onyinah, who chaired the conference, said the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual rights and the Family Renaissance International are pro- family based organization in Ghana and the conference was a call for all godly people to come together and support a good course.

Mr Brian Brown, the President of the International Organization for the Family, advised the participants not to follow the examples of the West, especially when it comes to family life.

He said family and marriage life was so much under attack and there was the need for Christians to help promote proper family values as God ordained it to be.

The two–day conference which will end on Friday November 1, 2019, is expected to unite and equip leaders, organizations and families to affirm, celebrate and defend the natural family system as the only fundamental and sustainable unit of society.

The World Congress of Families affirms that the economy is sustained by strong families which reliably shape the virtues needed for healthy economic exchange

