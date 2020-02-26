news, story, article

By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA



Bibiani (WN/R) Feb. 26, GNA - Mr. Alfred Amoah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani- Antwiaso- Bekwai Assembly, has called on Ghanaians to give off their maximum co-operation and support for the success of the upcoming Population and Housing Census (PHC).

He said the PHC data was important for planning, monitoring of programmes and policies as well as critical and indispensable source of statistics in the implementation of decentralization programmes.

The MCE made the call during the inauguration of the 2020 District Census Implementation Committee (D.C.I.C.) for the Bibiani – Anhwiaso – Bekwai Municipal area, at Bibiani in the Western North region.

He was hopeful that the depth of knowledge and experience of the 10- member committee, would complement the skills and competencies of the Technical officers of the Ghana Statistical Service, needed for the successful conduct of the census in the municipality.

The DCIC is chaired by Mr. Sahib Mikail Abdul- Rahman, the Municipal Coordinating Director, with Mr. Victor Boateng, the Municipal Census Officer as Secretary. Other members include Mr. Patrick Kwan of the Municipal Education Directorate of the Ghana Education Service, (GES), Dr. Francis Boakye- Takyi, and the Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Service .

The rest are Madam Martha N. Oparah, the Municipal NCCE Director, Ms Elsie Agyeiwaa of the Information Services Department, Nana Marfo Pakyi II of the Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Council and Mr. Paul Kyem, Registrar of the Chirano Traditional Council.

Mr. Richard Sackey, the Western North Regional Director of the Ghana Statistical Service, assisted by Mr. Charles Nkrumah, the Western North Regional Information Officer, later administered the Oaths of Allegiance and Secrecy, to officially induct members of the committee into office.

He also took the audience through the essence of the PHC and the various roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders in the Census exercise.

