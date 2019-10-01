news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bongo (U/E), Oct. 1, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on the public to work together with the law enforcement agencies to make corruption unattractive.

Ms Alice Ndego, the District Director of the Commission in charge of Bongo, said if Ghanaians would be bold and willing to report people involved in corrupt practices to the appropriate authorities for investigation and prosecution, it would make the scourge unappealing and perpetrators of the act would desist from it.

Ms Ndego was speaking to the chiefs and people of Bongo at a community durbar on public accountability and environmental good governance organized by the NCCE.

It was part of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP) being implemented by the NCCE and sponsored by the European Union (EU).

The Director said corruption distorted the progress of the economy, created unfairness in society and deepened the poverty situation of the vulnerable.

Ms Ndego said the increase in corruption cases in recent times has discouraged both local and foreign investors from investing in the potentials of the economy and if stringent measures were not taken to effectively and collectively address the canker, it would widen the poverty gap between the rich and the poor.

She said it is imperative upon all citizens to join hands with the mandated institutions to name and shame public servants who engaged in corruption.

The Director advised the citizens to demand accountability from their leaders especially about projects that were being implemented in their areas to avoid shoddy works.

“I urge everybody to be the eyes and ears at your localities to observe and then report any misappropriation or misconduct of corrupt practices to the appropriate institutions,” she said.

Mr Amos Ayuure, the Bongo District Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), said corruption has no good side but was unfortunately rampant in every sphere of the economy.

The Director, who schooled the participants on the Whistle Blowers Act, Act 720, said due to corruption, quality of work on major projects such as roads and schools among others has been compromised, leading to shoddy work.

Mr Ayuure said every citizen was enjoined in the 1992 Constitution to contribute to the development and progress of their respective communities and exposing and reporting corrupt officials to the appropriate institutions such as CHRAJ, Ghana Police Service, Attorney General, Office of the Special Prosecutor and the National Media Commission would an immense contribution to the fight against corruption.

