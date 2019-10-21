news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 21,GNA - Very Reverend Isaac Kweku Sam, Superintendent Minister of the Methodist Church, Dansoman Circuit, has called on the public to highlight their cultural roles as this is the uniqueness of their identity.

He said our culture defines our behaviour and makes us unique wherever we go adding “we shouldn’t deny it but rather make it part of us”.

Reverend Sam, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said one of the basic roles of Christianity was to transform cultures and enhance our lives.

Jesus Christ lived in a society likes us and participated in many of the festivals and socio-political activities of his era and we as Christians are expected to do the same, he said.

Reverend Sam said Christians cannot divorce themselves from the day to day activities and cultural expectations of our society.

He said there is the need for Africans to dress in accordance with our traditional expectations to highlight the uniqueness of our culture.

“We have embraced foreign cultures and have abandoned ours and this has affected our way of life in the way we eat, dress and even greet others”, Reverend Sam said.

The Minister cautioned the youth who do not respect their parents and elders to change their attitudes as this could lead them astray.

