By Sylvia Sika Afealetey, GNA



Ho, Feb. 15, GNA - Mr. Alexander Kwame Nketia, Volta Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) said chocolate has multiple health benefits apart from expressing love and needed to be consumed more for a holistic well-being.

He said it was important not to only express love with chocolate but to create the awareness of its health benefits for a healthy nation.





Mr. Nketia said this when GTA and State Insurance Company (SIC) donated some items worth GH¢2000.00, to the Children's Ward of the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) to mark this year's chocolate day celebration.

The day, celebrated on the theme, "My chocolate experience, my holistic well-being," is focused on encouraging people to continue to consume more chocolate.

The items include boxes of chocolate, cans of Milo, toiletries, bags of washing powder, and antiseptics.

Mrs. Victoria Korkor Letsa, an entrepreneur said it was prudent to consume chocolate not only on chocolate day but any other day to improve one's health with its benefits.

She said children especially should be encouraged to eat more chocolate to stay healthy.

Mrs. Innocentia Gborgblorvor, Director of Nursing, HTH commended GTA and SIC for the initiative and called on other stakeholders to support the children's ward with cardiac monitors and mechanical ventilators.

Mr. George Tetteh, Director of Administration, HTH, expressed gratitude for kind gesture of GTA and SIC and asked them to visit the facility often with gifts.

