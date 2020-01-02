news, story, article

By Philip Tengzu, GNA



Wa(UWR), Jan 02, GNA – Reverend Dr Timothy Seidu, Head pastor of the Faith Fundamental Baptists Church in Wa, has advised Christians and Ghanaians in general to draw lessons from the ant in 2020 if they are to be successful in their lives endeavours.

"Learn from the ant. The ant doesn't sleep, so don't sit down, move out and work hard to achieve your dreams," he said during the 31st December watch night service to usher in the year 2020.

He said they should shun laziness, be diligent and take their work serious, since they would "reap what they sow".

He quoted Proverbs 6:6, which says: "Go to the ant, thou sluggard; consider her ways and be wise" and said the ant was a custodian of wisdom which they must learn from.

Rev. Dr Seidu also encouraged the congregation to take their health issues very seriously as their health status could negatively affect their quest to succeed in live as well as to do the work of God.

"Walk closer with the Lord in 2020 than ever before, because Christians are the light of the world," he said, adding that, they should serve as positive examples to the rest of the world to get closer to God.

Rev. Dr Seidu also prayed for God's blessing for the congregation and the nation as a whole and said 2020 would be a year of prosperity.

GNA