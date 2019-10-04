news, story, article

By Kpebesaane Cynthia, GNA



Lawra( U/W/R), Oct. 3, GNA - As part of this year’s Kobine Festival celebration of the Lawra traditional area, the festival planning committee embarked on a health walk to keep themselves fit.

The Paramount Chief, Naa Puowele Karbo III, led the walk with his elders and queen mothers in support.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Mr Bomba-Ire Martin, student nurses, teachers and students, departmental heads and youth groups also took part in the exercise around the Lawra Municipal.

Participants later converged at the forecourt of the Palace, after the walk to have health talk.

It was delivered by Queen Lissa, a nurse and staff of the Lawra Municipal Hospital, who emphasised the need for the public to exercise regularly.

The Paramount Chief expressed his gratitude to MTN Ghana for supporting activities of the festival, celebrated annually to mark bumper harvest.

The Kobine festival is marked yearly with several public activities including; talk shows, health walk and games such as football gala.

MTN Ghana outdoored the 43rd Kobine festival Gala football match, with a trophy for the final match on Friday to climax the end of the games.

The telecommunication company on Friday presented GH¢7,000.00, dummy Cheque, and several paraphernalia to the festival planning committee to support the celebration.

The sparrows of Lawra football club would play against Babile football club for the grand trophy.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to join the chiefs and people of the Lawra Traditional Area to climax the celebration of the 43rd Kobine Festival on Saturday.

