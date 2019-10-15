news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 15, GNA - The leadership of the National Association of Law Students on Tuesday presented a petition to the Presidency calling for reforms in legal education in the country.



The petition was received by Mr Abu Jinapor, a Deputy Chief of Staff, on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Jonathan Alua, the SRC President of the Ghana School of Law, who led the delegation to present the petition, said it was the expectation that the President would give consideration to their concerns and expedite action on their demands.

The students had, on October 7, tried to submit that petition to the Presidency but were prevented by some personnel of the Ghana Police Service at the Ako Adjei Interchange, from continuing to the Flag Staff House.

They had marched from the Ghana Law School to present the petition to the Jubilee House.

The students petition is as a result of the mass failure recorded in the recent entrance exams of the Ghana School of Law, where only 128 students out of 1,820 passed.

Mr Jinapor assured them that the petition would be put before the President for consideration.

The delegation included Mr Kalvin Acquaye, SRC Treasurer of the Ghana School of Law, Kobby Amoah, student, Ghana School of Law, and Prince Ganaku, former Law Students Association President of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

GNA