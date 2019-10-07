news, story, article

By Joyce Danso/Julius K. Satsi, GNA



Accra, Oct.7, GNA- Law student demonstrators on Monday sought asylum at the Canadian Embassy after the police arrested some of their leaders.

Ms Regina Amega, one of the Conveners of the demonstration told the GNA in an interview that the police arrested nine of their colleagues.

"We are not safe in our own country, so we are seeking asylum at the Canadian Embassy," one of the demonstrators shouted out.

The police armoured cars were still closely following the demonstrators to the Embassy.

Mr Philimon Laar, one of the Conveners called on the police to release their colleagues including; the SRC President of the Ghana School of Law.

He told the press that they chose to flee violence not because they were afraid, but rather believed that dialogue was the best.

"As you can see, we are not holding any guns. We have chosen to come for refuge at the Canadian Embassy because officials have agreed to receive us.

This is one of the peaceful demonstrations that has ever happened in the history of Ghana," he said.

Earlier on, the students presented two petitions to the Attorney General and the Ghana Bar Association.

However, the next petition to the President was aborted after the police stopped them from entering the Jubilee House.

The National Association of Law Students include; those at the University of Ghana, and Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

GNA