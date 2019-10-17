news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Accra, Oct. 17, GNA - Dr Andrew Aarkutu, Managing Director of the Lashibi Funeral Homes and Crematorium, has called on Ghanaians to adopt cremation as an option for the disposal of dead bodies because it was cheaper.

He said apart from the cost of burial being higher, cremation had other benefits for the society.

Dr Arkutu made the call when his company received the Gold award in the Ghana Business and Financial Service Excellence awards ceremony in Accra.

He said cremation, even though had been practiced for so many years, had brought into play religious controversies and was the preferred method for the disposal of the body among Hindus, Buddhists and other Asian religion.

The Managing Director said it was much cheaper to be cremated with dignity for the deceased and to the comfort of the bereaved.

He said the Lashibi Homes had put in place other services, which includes the recovery of the body to the Funeral Homes, autopsy, bathing, dressing and beautification of the body and a funeral hearse services.

‘We are Ghana’s first comprehensive funeral services provider’, he said, adding that, as leaders in the business, ‘we had a proud reputation to protect by continuing to offer excellent services which meet our client expectations’.

‘Lashibi funeral Homes promises to provide you with excellent services. We shall consult with you from the time of death to the funeral of your loved one to ensure we meet your needs and expectations’, Dr Arkutu added.

He said the award would spur them on to work harder and hoped that Ghanaians will patronise the services of the Home since ‘we are not expensive’.

GNA